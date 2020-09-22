|
|
Barbara "Bobbie" L. Huff, 91, of Tunkhannock died Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020 at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. She was born in Noxen on July 30, 1929, the daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth Newell Dailey.
Bobbie spent the majority of her life as a devoted mother. She also was a telephone operator, Tunkhannock School District cafeteria worker, and she worked at the Wyoming County Courthouse as an operator. She loved working in her yard, spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports, and watching auto racing.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband William Huff, who died in 1998; a daughter Lynda Huff Dyson; sister Ramona Harvatt; and a brother Roy Dailey.
She is survived by her three daughters: Jo Pratt and her husband Donald of Nicholson, Lisa Trull and her husband Bert of Tunkhannock, and Peggie Peet and her husband Kevin of Lake Ariel; and a son Bill Huff with his wife Kristen of Tunkhannock; three grandchildren: Brianna Peet and companion Chad Hollister, Tyler Peet, and Sydney Huff and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock with Ernie King conducting the service. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery. For online condolences or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.