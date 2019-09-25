|
|
Barbara J. Martin, born Sept. 23, 1932, departed this earth on Sept. 7, 2019.
Barbara was born and raised in Weehawken, N.J.
Her death was preceded by her husband James J. Martin in 1995.
She has three daughters: Nancy J. Martin, Mary Martin, and Kate Martin; granddaughter Alison Wong; and two grandsons: Emilio Chavez and Esteban Chavez.
She and her husband lived in Tunkhannock for 25 years and loved their life there.
Many of the young people, now not so young who enjoyed the hospitality of Barbara and Jim Martin acknowledge the end of an era.
Barbara relocated to the Pacific Northwest in 1997. She embraced her life there. Everyone who knew her was fond of her, always met with kindness and a smile.
No matter what adversity she faced, she did so with grace and inner strength.
Soar with the angels Barbara.
You will be missed!
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 25, 2019