Barbara Joyce Shedden Wright, 83, of Tunkhannock, passed away at home on Oct. 29, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born at the Robert Packer Hospital on June 25, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn Walburn Shedden.
Barbara Joyce and Charles Curtis Wright exchanged vows on the Wright family farm in Leroy on June 15, 1957. They were married more than 62 years when Charles passed on Feb. 23.
She was an active bowler for many years and enjoyed collecting coins, watching her 'soaps,' gardening, putting puzzles together, playing cards, and watching birds in the feeder outside her window. Barbara Joyce loved attending the Shedden-Walburn family reunion each year to visit with family. She was known for being very generous and supportive of her grandchildren, always helping them when needed. Barbara Joyce was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Tunkhannock.
Barbara Joyce is survived by her children: Sandra Bagley and her husband Raymond Jr., Cheryl Pallman and her husband Richard Sr., Charles Wright Jr. and his wife Sharon, and Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Brian; grandchildren: John Bagley and his wife Asha, Raychel Boggs and her husband Christopher, Eric Bagley, Bryan Pallman and his wife Stacey, Richard Pallman Jr. and his wife Nina, Tara Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Melissa Schneeman, Katie Wright, and Mary Wright. She is also survived by sisters-in law: Rowena Shedden, and Carol Alexander; special niece, Phyllis Jones; good friend, Millie Zimmerman; caregivers: Mana, Kim, and Becky; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Charles; brother, Harold 'Sonny' Shedden; sister, Mary Ann Shedden Carney; twin sister, Beverly Jean Shedden Hamm; and infant sister, Connie Rose Shedden.
Interment will be held privately at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the www.heart.org and the www.donate3.cancer.org.
For online condolence visit www.aplitwinfunerlahomes.com.