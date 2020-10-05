|
|
Barry A. Robinson, 63, of Jenningsville, passed away Wednesday morning Sep. 30, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock.
Barry was born in Meshoppen on July 18, 1957, the son of the late Allen Robinson and the former Bessie Ferris of Jenningsville.
Barry graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School in 1975 and was well known for his wrestling. After high school, Barry worked for Procter & Gamble and retired after 25 years. Barry was a wrestling coach at the Tunkhannock High School a position he genuinely loved. He was a huge New York Yankees fan and a passionate baseball card collector.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his son, Tyler Robinson.
Surviving besides his mother, Bessie Robinson, is his sister, Gwen Techky, and her husband, Greg, of Hazlet, N.J.; two brothers: Robin Robinson and Zane Robinson and his wife, Cindy, all from Jenningsville; and several nieces and nephew.
Funeral service was held Saturday morning, Oct. 3, from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Charles Bishop officiating. Interment at the North Flatt Cemetery, Laceyville.
For online condolences visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com