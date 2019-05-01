Barry Roger Snigar, 57, of Tunkhannock, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. Born on Jan. 18, 1962, in Binghamton, N.Y., the son of the late Bernice Westcott and William Daniel Snigar of California.
Barry enjoyed camping in California, riding his Indian Motorcycle, and he was a member of the Alternative MC Motorcycle Club.
Preceded in death beside his mother is his aunt Stella Mary Snigar Cookson and uncle David Snigar.
Surviving is his brother Chris W. Snigar of Tunkhannock, daughter Ashley Nicole Snigar of Beach Lake, son Tyler Derek Snigar Pryor of Fresno, Calif., and granddaughter Hailie-Jade Margarette Miller.
Funeral service will be Saturday, May 4, at Harding-Litwin Funeral Home 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Celebration of Life Ride will be held on another date.
www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 1, 2019