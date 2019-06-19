Bernice L. Palmer, 84 years young, of Lathrop Township, passed on to the Lord, while in her sleep on June 15, 2019, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for the past eight years.



Bernice was the daughter of Kenneth L. Pratt and Anna M. Pratt. She was born on April 23, 1935, in the family home in Lathrop Township, Pa.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn I. Devaney of Geneva, N.Y., and a brother, Keith L. Pratt of Brooklyn Township.



Surviving are a sister, Elizabeth E. Myers of Queen Creek, Ariz., and her love of 64 years, her husband John H. Palmer of Lathrop Township. Bernice was a loving mother to her two sons, David J. Palmer of Lathrop Township and Kenneth. C. Palmer of Terrell, N.C., and Rotary International daughter, Gael McDonald of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bernice worked at Bendix Corporation, South Montrose after high school and then as a telephone operator at Sampson Air Force Base, New York where she met the love of her life. She was a faithful military spouse for 14 years, supporting her husband's military career and raising two sons as duty called throughout the world, including Hawaii, Italy, New York, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas and Vietnam. She loved to travel with her husband and family, including New Zealand, Greece, Alaska and throughout Europe.



She was noted for her kindness, delicious recipes and culinary skills and generous demeanor, such as soliciting donations in the neighborhood for funeral flowers for deceased neighbors. She was a Red Cross volunteer for two years at the Aviano Air Base Dental Clinic in the early 1960s. She also volunteered with the American Cancer Society for many years when door to door solicitation for donations was common. For over 10 years she delivered Meals on Wheels for Susquehanna County and was a volunteer driver for the Susquehanna County Transportation Authority. In 1983, she voluntarily retired from a career as a Rural Mail Carrier to help raise two of her grandsons.



Memorial services will be held on June 22 at 11 a.m., at the First Universalist Church Maple St. Brooklyn, PA 18813 with Pastor Lucas Taylor presiding. Friends and neighbors may call at 10 a.m. that day as well. Following the 11 a.m. service, a reception will be held in the social hall of the church. Burial will be later at the discretion of the family.



Special thanks to all the angels at Asera Hospice Care, and the numerous neighborhood ladies and men who lovingly and expertly assisted Bernice with her battle with PSP for eight years.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to AseraCare Hospice, 1212 South Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or My Brother's Keeper 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824.



Arrangements by the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 South Main Street, Montrose, PA 18801. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 19, 2019