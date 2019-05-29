Bette Jane Davitt, 90, of Lake Winola, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 27, 2019, at the Gardens of Tunkhannock. Born in West Abington Township on May 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Cora (Finch) Avery.



She was married to the late Paul Davitt for 49 years. Bette graduated from the Falls Overfield High School and was a member of the Lake Winola United Methodist Church and Lake Winola Ladies Auxiliary for many years.



In addition to her parents and husband, Bette was preceded in death by her brothers: Ronald and Richard Avery; and sisters: Alberta Jurista and Madelyn Harding. She is survived by her two daughters: Patricia and husband John Ross of Lake Winola, and Paula and husband John Vandorick of Lake Winola; as well as grandchildren: Lindsey Billen and husband Andrew, Jenna Ross, Kelcy and Hunter Vandorick; great granddaughter Madison Billen and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lake Winola Fire Company, 1204 State Route 307 Lake Winola, PA 18625 or Lake Winola United Methodist Church, Maple Dr, Lake Winola, PA 18625.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W Tioga St. Friends and family may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Internment will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.



Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019