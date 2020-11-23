Home

Betty Rae Herrick, 84, of Tunkhannock, a long-time guest at The Gardens in Tunkhannock, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, she was also a former guest at Lithia Valley Manor.

She was born in Pleasantville, N.J., on March 4, 1936, daughter of the late Stuart and Rachel Hillard Herrick.

Betty had a bachelor's degree in physical education and also a Master of Arts from Springfield College.

Most of her life she was employed by SUNY-Oneonta College and retired from SUNY-Potsdam College, New York. She was the director of student activities and college union.

Betty Rae returned to Tunkhannock after her retirement to her parents' home before entering an assisted living facility.

She was a member of the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are brothers: Stuart Herrick, Portland, Maine, and Kirk Herrick, Michigan; several nieces and nephews.

Betty Rae's graveside service was Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, from Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.


