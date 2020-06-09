|
Born in Scranton on May 4, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Delbert and Elizabeth Lowe Pierce.
She was a member of the Nativity BVM Church in Tunkhannock and enjoyed the simple things in life such as playing her computer games and Bingo. Beverly enjoyed spending time watching her cooking shows.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Joe Delesky and wife Denise; daughters: Frances Zona, and Beverly Benninger and husband Frank; brothers: Del and Ronald Pierce; grandchildren: Frankie Delesky, Matthew Zona, Diane and Steven Nogick, and Denise Kiefer; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Delesky; granddaughter Samantha Delesky; brother Barry Pierce; sisters: Betty Lou Vassil and Bonnie Passerella.
Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with interment in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 9, 2020