Beverly A. Shoemaker, 65, of Laceyville, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
Beverly was born on Jan. 10, 1954, in Port Crane, N.Y., the daughter of the late Alfred and Alma Martin Acly.
She was employed as a custodian with ABM Facility Services at P&G in Mehoopany for many years. Previously she was employed with Cargil and at Tyler Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of the Meshoppen Fire Company. She enjoyed volunteering at the Wyoming County Fair. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shopping. Most of all she loved spending time with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her daughter April Perry and her husband Matthew of Laceyville; her son Walter Tuttle Jr.; her grandchildren: Roark Frey of Laceyville, Riley Parkhurst of Laceyville, Ryder Holzlein of Laceyville, Tristen Perry of Athens, and Nevaeh Perry of Towanda; as well as three brothers and several nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Gene F. Shoemaker Sr. (d. March 14, 2014).
A memorial service for Beverly will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Charles Bishop of the Transue and Elk Lake Community Churches.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019