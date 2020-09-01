|
Shirley Ruth Kibler of Bonaire, Ga., entered into eternal life on Aug. 20, 2020.
She was born in Pikes Creek, Lake Township, on Sept. 11, 1931, daughter of the late Lawrence Gordon and Ada Traver Gordon.
She attended Laketon High School. She had several jobs throughout her life and was most recently employed as laundry supervisor at Carpenter Care Center. She retired early in life to enjoy her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were truly the light of her life.
Shirley was a long-time resident of Tunkhannock, until moving to live near her daughter, Cyndi, in Bonaire, Ga., where she could garden year-round. She also met her loving, faithful companion, Sammie, a handsome stray Himalayan cat.
Shirley attended Robins AFB Chapel in Warner Robins, Ga. She had many passions including gardening, flowers, antiquing, yard sales, and Fox News to name a few. Shirley was well loved by everyone she met and could carry on a conversation with anyone.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Charles Kibler and wife Lisa of Concord, N.C., Gwen Pompey and husband Charley of Hawley, and Cyndi Kibler and husband Kevin Carter of Bonaire, Ga.; eight grandchildren: Kimberly Tenbus, Daniel Ord, Amy Turner, Charles S. Pompey, Kevin T. Ord, Kelli Kibler, Vincent Pompey, and Jacob Pompey; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition, sisters: Betty Darrow of Clarksboro, N.J., Ada Kinney of Sweet Valley, and Joyce Kuhn of Pikes Creek; brother Carl 'Joe' Gordon of Pikes Creek; and a host of other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Norvil 'Charlie' Kibler; and brothers: Eugene Gordon of Pikes Creek and Burton Gordon of Broadway.
Private services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation at rls.org or a .
Arrangements and sharing of memories are being handled by Burpee-Scott Funeral Home, at burpeescottmemorialchapel.com.