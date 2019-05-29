Brandon William Burleson, 32, formerly of Tunkhannock, passed away at his residence in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



Born in Scranton on March 27, 1987, he was the son of Hal and Lisa Wynd Burleson of Tunkhannock.



Brandon graduated from Tunkhannock Area High School, a member of the class of 2005. He had a great love for music at a very early age. He could pick up an instrument and in a short time play it. He composed his own songs and music, adding mixes and beats to create a sound of his own. His voice, soft, full of love and emotion. Brandon's dream was that one day, he'd have his music produced and sold. Brandon had great love for his cats, Zira and Batman. He loved the outdoors, hiking, and having spent many years loving life at Lake Carey before moving to Nevada.



Brandon is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Allen and Doris Burleson, and his maternal grandparents, William and Jane Wynd, all of Tunkhannock. Cousins William Louis Wynd and Tracey Robert Price, also preceded him in death.



In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by his sister Bridget Blumenauer and husband Don, and their children, Brylie Jane and Deegan of Towanda; Uncle Robert Wynd (Connie); and Aunts: Rebecca Forte (James), Linda Price (Rich), all of Tunkhannock, and Lori Rehm of Fombell; and 10 cousins.



In loving memory of Brandon's life, services will be held on Thursday, May 30, from the Harding Litwin Funeral Home, 123 West Tioga Street, Tunkhannock. Friends may pay their respects beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.



In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Brandon, donations may be sent to The Meshoppen Cat Rescue, 355 Heaven Bound Lane, Meshoppen, PA 18630.



For online condolences or for directions, visit: www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019