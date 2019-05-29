Bruce George Breitweiser, 68, of Meshoppen (Doolittle Hill), passed away quietly at his home on May 20, 2019.



Bruce was born on July 16, 1950, the son of the late George Breitweiser, who passed away on Aug. 30, 1996, and Rev. Ruth Carter Breitweiser, who passed away on Dec. 18, 2005.



Growing up in Meshoppen, Bruce was a graduate of the Elk Lake High School with the class of 1968. He then attended Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture. Following his education, he operated a custom woodworking business for many years. Bruce was well known throughout Pennsylvania for his custom woodworking projects and skills. He attended many craft fairs throughout Pennsylvania and many surrounding states.



Bruce is survived by his sister, Annita Ruth Breitweiser; many cousins; and several acquaintances and friends.



Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Meshoppen with Pastor Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family interment will be at the Retta Cemetery.



Should family or friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Retta Cemetery Association, c/o Mr. Allen Marbaker, RR# 4, Montrose, PA 18840; or to the Humane Society of Wyoming Co. Inc., P.O. Box 478, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019