Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
BRUCE GENDRON Obituary

Bruce 'Gus' Gendron, 51, of Tunkhannock, passed away at his home on July 2, 2020.

He was born in North Tarrytown, N.Y., on Feb. 23, 1969. He was the son of Rodney and Barbara Gendron.

Bruce was married to his wife Laura Gendron for 20 years and together they owned and operated LG Damage Appraisals.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his children: Stephanie Cracolici and husband Anthony of Pine Bush, N.Y., Taylor Sharp of Roscoe, N.Y., and Audreyann George of Tunkhannock; brothers: Brian Gendron and wife Penny of Middletown, N.Y., and Roger Gendron and husband Brian Blake of Los Angelos, Calif.; and grandchildren: Aubrey Gallo, Riley Gallo, David Santos and Ryanne Filipiak.

Bruce is predeceased by his father Rodney Gendron; and his daughter Heather Gendron.

Bruce will be remembered for so many things. He was an amazing mechanic/body man and an absolute genius in figuring out anything that was a challenge. He had a passion for racing, dirt bikes, spending time in the woods, sunsets and hunting. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed him and was everyone's "go to" person.

He always made everyone feel at home and like family. He was the hardest worker ever for his family and took amazing care of all of us. He was a loving family man and the best friend anyone could ever ask for. He was always known for being the life of the party, for doing crazy stunts, and making everyone around him laugh. Bruce had the best laugh in the world and an unforgettable smile to match that will live on through all of us.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

For online condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.


