CAROL BROTZMAN



Mar. 29, 2019



Carol Ann Hoose Brotzman, 65, of Beaver Meadows, passed away peacefully at her home in Tuscarora Township, Bradford County, on Friday morning, March 29, 2019.



It was about 7 p.m. when Dr. Alexander Boroff of Waverly, N.Y., delivered a bouncing little 7-pound girl, March 21, 1954, to Charles Frederick and Mildred 'Louise' Shefler Hoose at the Tioga General Hospital in the town of Barton, Waverly, Tioga County, N.Y.



They made their home on a small farm on the Milan-East Smithfield Road.



Carol and her older sister Donna Marie, later Mrs. Michael Spencer attended school at the S.R.U. Jr. Senior High School. They both played in the school band. Carol started out on the B flat clarinet later changing to the bass clarinet. Carol was inducted in the senior band between sixth and seventh grades. She played three rd chairs out of four in the Mid East All-Star Clinic band in 1971, which was comprised of students of all of the United States, Canada and Central America. She also played in the high school pep band and various clarinet quartets.



She was very active in the local Girl Scouts from Brownies to Senior Girl Scouting. In 4-H she was a member of the East Smithfield Flying Needles for nine years and the East Smithfield Dairy Club. She was a member of the Dress Review and other sewing forums of 4-H. In 1972 Carol earned the chance to take all three of her animals to Harrisburg for the state show. In those days you could only take two so she took her 3-year old Brown Swiss and Jersey cows. They did well at the showing obtaining second place with both.



In school, Carol was a member of the National Honor Society, just like her mother and all three of her children. Her daughter, Mary Ellen was chosen from her high school, and daughter and son, Amanda and Charles from the Vo Tech School.



Upon graduation she received seven senior awards including the Bausch and Laumb, and a full scholarship to Penn State, which she turned down and many more.



Rev. Al B. Jayne married Francis Dale and Carol Ann at the Beaver Meadow United Methodist Church on March 24, 1973. They started out keeping house in the home that Elisha and Rose Culver Brotzman did in 1902. It burned on January 13, 2004. That home was previously owned by the Marbaker Family. They reared their family on the Board Road, on a farm filled with love and tradition.



After Dale and Carol purchased the remainder of the Brotzman farm in 2000, Carol set out to prove the impossible, that the farm was indeed a Pennsylvania Century Farm. It was proven in July 2002 that the farm indeed was a Culver/Brotzman Century Farm. The Culvers purchased before 1845 and the Brotzmans purchased in 1902. We received our farm plaque in celebration of our farm being organized before 1845.



Carol was survived by her three children: Amanda Louise and her husband Kevin Kingsbury, and their two sons Alexander and (Christian) Stormy; Francis 'Charles' and Jennifer Hunsinger Brotzman, and their two sons Damien and Tyler; and Mary Ellen Brotzman and her special friend Bob.



Carol is also survived by her only sister Donna, and her husband Michael E. Spencer, their children: Nicole Spencer Titus and son Caden Titus and Christopher Spencer and his daughter Lindsay Spencer.



We are all God's children, from ashes we came and will return. Carol will be cremated and placed in the ring of flowers in the middle of Dale's grave so that she can be in his arms forever. With abiding with Carol's wishes there will be no calling hours, or memorial services.



Interment will be at the convenience of her family.



Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sullivan County Historical Society, 458 Meylert St., Laporte, PA 18626.



