Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
CAROL ECCLES


1937 - 2020
CAROL ECCLES Obituary

Carol M. Eccles, 82, of Dalton passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Sidney Eccles in 2017.

Born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Harry T. and Sara Way McLaughin.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Monica Wells; grandchildren: Megan Thompson and husband Michael, Autumn Sackmann, Hunter Vandorick, and Evan Sackmann; great-grandchildren: Cooper, Harper, and Kolt Thompson, and Waylon Vandorick; nieces: Cindy, Katy, Tracy, and Tara.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers: Harry T., William, and Harry W. McLaughin.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


