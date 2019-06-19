|
|
Carol J. Vogel of Tunkhannock died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Hospice Unit at Geisinger South in Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Meshoppen on Feb. 24, 1949, daughter of the late Harold and Myrtle Reed Rosengrant.
Carol was a 1967 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and retired from P&G in Mehoopany after 20 years of service. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to camp and fish with her family and friends.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Mathew Vogel; daughters and husbands: Denise and Joe Delesky, and Debra and Mike Milbrodt; grandchildren: Frank Delesky, Mike Milbrodt and Kortnie Milbrodt; and great grandson: Tucker Delesky.
She was preceded in death by brothers: Butch, Mike and Gary Rosengrant; and granddaughter: Samantha Delesky.
Carol's celebration of life service was held on Friday evening from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock with Alan Thatcher presiding.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from June 19 to June 25, 2019