Carol A. Montross, 36 of Tunkhannock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, after a lengthy illness at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton.
Born in Tunkhannock on March 14, 1984, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and survived by mother Martha Strohl Montross, of Tunkhannock.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Montross.
She is survived by her brother, John and wife Kelly Montross, of Wexford.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
