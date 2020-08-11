Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL MONTROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL MONTROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL MONTROSS Obituary

Carol A. Montross, 36 of Tunkhannock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, after a lengthy illness at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton.

Born in Tunkhannock on March 14, 1984, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and survived by mother Martha Strohl Montross, of Tunkhannock.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Montross.

She is survived by her brother, John and wife Kelly Montross, of Wexford.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -