Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE CORBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE CORBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE CORBY Obituary
Catherine R. Corby, 71, of Northmoreland Township, passed away May 16, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Corby in 2005.

Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 28, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Dorothy Robbins Crane.

Catherine was very active in the Adult Center, Tunkhannock.

She is survived by her sons: Joseph Jr. and wife Mary, Daniel and wife Vicky, and Kevin; daughters: Kimberly and husband Craig and Michelle and husband Stephen; brother, William Crane; sisters: Daisy Thomas and Jeannette Warfle; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with a fourth one due in June.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Vernon and Sherwood Crane; sister, Iris Whitmire; and grandson, Stephen Klinges.

Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place with interment in Memorial Shrine Cemetery.

Those of you who may wish to attend Catherine's funeral service can join the family online for a livestreamed service at noon on Wednesday, May 20 at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Catherine R. Corby's tribute page.

A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -