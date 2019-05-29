Celia Cavalier, 75, passed away May 21, 2019, at Londonderry Village of Palmyra, where she received wonderful care with Alzheimer's.



She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Lewis Cavalier of Mehoopany.



She is survived by her sister Marjorie (Tom) Rhody and brother Jerry (Teresa Benio) Cavalier; and five nieces/nephews; and eight great nieces/nephews.



Celia grew up in Wilkins Township, and graduated from Wilkinsburg High School where she was in the marching band. She graduated from Penn State University in 1966 with a degree in medical technology and lived in Hershey. Upon her retirement, she was supervisor of chemistry at Hershey Medical Center. She was active in the Friendship Force and traveled to many countries with them, volunteered at the Hershey Historical Society, was very active at All Saints Episcopal Church, the Mohler Senior Center and was an avid Penn State Nittany Lion Club member and to the end cheered on PSU football.



A small memorial was held Friday, May 24, at Finkinbinder Funeral Home in Palmyra, and then was to be laid to rest with her parents at Vaughn's Cemetery in Mehoopany.



Any donations in her honor could be made to Good Samaritan Fund at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA 17178, or at Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019