Charles Thomas Blaisure, 70, of Meshoppen, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a one year battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was born in Meshoppen on July 24, 1949. He was the son of Alma E. Blaisure and the late Martin Blaisure Jr. of Binghamton, N.Y.
Charles graduated from Elk Lake School District in 1967. He was in the Army National Guard from 1969 until 1975.
Charles loved the outdoors and hunting. In the summers he enjoyed the county fairs, horse shows, truck shows, Sunday bike rides and dancing to country music. In the winters he enjoyed riding his snowmobiles. Charles was a truck driver for most of his life and most recently with Meshoppen Stone Company.
He was preceded in death by his father Martin Blaisure Jr.; and his brothers: Bobby and Jim.
Charles is survived by his mother Alma Blaisure, Binghamton N.Y.; sons: Charlie and wife Melanie of Clarks Summit, Frankie and wife Tasha of Meshoppen and Marty and fiancé Jesse of Meshoppen; and his four grandchildren: Trystan, Angelina, Scarlett and Charlie. He also leaves behind his beloved fiancé Virginia Fassett.
Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew him. "Miss you Blue Eyes."
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 23, 2020