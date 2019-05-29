Resources More Obituaries for CHARLES DODGE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CHARLES DODGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Seldon (Charlie) Dodge, 88, of Black Walnut, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Venice, Fla., surrounded by family.



Charlie was born on Jan. 30, 1931, in Willimantic, Conn., to the late Ira C. and Mamie E. Johnson Dodge. As a boy, Charlie grew up in a farming family, traveling around and working at various dairy farms with his parents and two siblings, calling many places along the East Coast his home. Throughout his childhood, Charlie had several interests, such as fishing and baseball. He played baseball all the way through high school, where he was the pitcher for his team. However, Charlie's greatest passion was for music. As a teen, he and his buddies would cut school and escape to local hangouts, where Charlie would play his guitar to try and earn a few bucks.



This joy of performing his music would never leave him, and during his adulthood, Charlie and his friends formed their very own band who locals knew as "Dodge City." Among local spots surrounding his home of Black Walnut and throughout the rest of Northeastern Pennsylvania, you could find Charlie Dodge playing his steel guitar alongside his band and his beloved wife, Bethel Carter Dodge.



When Charlie wasn't playing music, he spent his time as a father and farmer with his six children and their mother, Edith Dodge. He also owned and operated Carter's Market with his wife Beth for over 20 years, served a tour in the National Guard in the late 1940s, and became a proud owner to his two Chihuahuas, Buster and Bailey.



Charlie passed on his traditions of farming and music to his two daughters and four sons, and went on to become a grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Besides his mother and father, Charlie Dodge was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra McClain; his son, Charles (Chip) Dodge Jr.; his first wife and the mother of his children, Edith Anne Dodge; his brother, Ernest Dodge; his sister, Marilyn Dodge; and his wife Bethel Carter Dodge.



Charlie is survived by his three sons: Ty and Dora Dodge of Friendsville; Chris and Vera Dodge of Tunkhannock; and David and Jenn Dodge of Lee, Maine; and his daughter Marilyn and Marty McGavin of Venice, Fla. He also leaves behind his daughter-in-law Janie Dodge of Florence, S.C.; sister-in-law Suzie Ball and brother-in-law Reid Carter; as well as several nieces, nephews, and beloved family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Visitation for Charlie will be held on Friday, June 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



To celebrate Charlie's life, please donate to your local animal shelter in spirit of his love for his two dogs.



Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019