Charles R. Lott, 80, of Laceyville passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Alfreida Mowry.
Born in Meshoppen on Nov. 14 1939, he was the son of the late Russell J. Lott and Edith Viola.
Charlie was a Mason for 60 years. He was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #263 F&AM and attended Mehoopany United Methodist Church and sang in its choir.
He had a love for bluegrass music and square dancing. He found joy in camping and traveling, often driving his truck cross country.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Todd A. Lott and wife Laura; daughters: Marcha 'Shelly' Brown and husband James, Eileen 'Leeny' M. Gruver and husband Danny; stepsons: Scott and wife Judy, Richard and wife Jane, and Dennis Mowry and wife Sandi; stepdaughters: Dawn Kiefer and Larry Stull, and Robyn Wiggins and husband Dave, and Susan Valenti; sister Eleonor Lott; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Robby B. Lott; brother Bill Lott; and sister Jacqueline Lott Morgan.
Family and friends are invited to attend Charlie's memorial service which will be held on Wednesday Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Those of you who may wish to attend Charlie's funeral service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 14, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Charles R. Lott's tribute page.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Franklin Masonic Lodge #263 F&AM, P.O. Box 86, Laceyville, PA 18623 or to the Mehoopany United Methodist Church, 4656 PA-87, Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.