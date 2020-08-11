|
Charles J. Puterbaugh Jr., 81, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Geisinger C.M.C. Charles was born April 27, 1939, and was the son of the late Charles and Mildred Pringle Puterbaugh Sr.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his two brothers: Lester and Buster; as well as his sister Mary Miller; and granddaughter Jessica Benuska; along with son-in-law Kenneth Swartz.
Charles is survived by his daughters: Debra Dowd (Ed Dowd) of Michigan, Tammy Gruver of Tunkhannock, Cherl Swartz of Dalton, Tina Wood (David Wood) of Tunkhannock, and Trina Brandt (Todd Brandt) of Mont Alto; as well as his son Orlando Quinteros of Scranton; and grandchildren: Jamie Dowd, Aaron Roesky, Courtney Gruver, Justin and Hailey Puterbaugh, Josh and Cody Swartz and Timothy Wood; and six great-grandchildren.
Charles attended Tunkhannock High School and went on to become a jet mechanic in the Air Force before working for Procter and Gamble for several years. He married his wife Anna Steinruck (the love of his life) on April 28, 1962 and could often be found hunting and fishing. Charles loved gardening, model trains, working with his hands especially with carpentry, and was always known for showing love to his family.
A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.