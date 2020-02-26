|
|
Charles C. Wright Sr., 83, of Tunkhannock, passed away unexpectedly at the Abington Manor on Feb. 23, 2020. He was married to the former Barbara Joyce Shedden on June 15, 1957.
He was born at the Mills Hospital in Towanda on July 5, 1936, and he was the son of the late Curtis and E. Margaret Chamberlain Wright.
Charles was a graduate of the LeRoy Grade School and Canton Area High School class of 1954. Charles was a member of the Open Hand and Beech Flats Granges and enjoyed bowling.
Charles was employed at Sands Theater Enterprises, managing the Wysox and Starlite Drive-in Theaters. He was a truck driver for Towanda Wholesale, W.H. Johns Trucking, Acme Markets, and AWI Associates. After retirement, Charles was a security officer at the Wyoming County courthouse.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by children: Sandra (Raymond Jr.) Bagley, Cheryl (Richard Sr.) Pallman, Charles (Sharon) Wright Jr., and Elizabeth (Brian) Johnson; grandchildren: John (Asha) Bagley, Raychel (Christopher) Boggs, Eric Bagley, Bryan (Stacey) Pallman, Richard (Nina) Pallman Jr., Tara Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Katie Wright, and Mary Wright. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; a sister Carol Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers: Rex and Stanley Chamberlain.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock, at 11 a.m., with friend Brad Goodman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
For online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfunerlahomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020