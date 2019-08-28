Home

Charlotte Neva Kleiner, 81, of Nicholson, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at home. Her husband Alexander F. Kleiner Jr. passed away in 2011.

Born in Wilmot Township, Bradford County, she is the daughter of the late Albert J. and Mary Elizabeth Kilbourn Stoddard.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Nicholson, and a 1955 graduate of Wyalusing High School.

Charlotte is survived by two sons: Alexander F. Kleiner III and wife Mary of Berwick, and Richard M. Kleiner and wife Mary of Parma, Ohio; one daughter, Kellie Brown and husband Eric of Nicholson; two brothers: Joseph and Lloyd Stoddard, both of Sugar Run; two sisters: Jean Montgomery of Manassas, Va., and Ilene Thibodeau of Bradenton, Fla.; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a special niece Dale Vongphommachanh.

A memorial blessing service celebrated by Rev. Girard McGlone will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 4 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019
