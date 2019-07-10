Mrs. Cheryl "Cheri" Gething Canfield, age 60, of Meshoppen, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Auburn Center on Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2019.



Cheri was born in Peckville on Nov. 22, 1958, the daughter of Monica Romaine Schank of Clarks Summit, and the late Edward Gething. Growing up in the Peckville area, Cheri was a graduate of Valley View High School with the class of 1976. She would later attend Penn State, Worthington Campus, receiving a degree in Business Management.



Working for CinRam Specialty Records in Archbald, she would later be employed at Procter and Gamble Paper Products in Mehoopany, where she would later retire from in 2013.



All of her life, Cheri loved spending time with her family, she loved staying up until the wee hours of the morning, singing Beatles songs and classic rock with her brothers. The last few years of her life, Cheri enjoyed the time that she got to spend with her three dogs, Loki, CoCo, and Thor, and her three cats, Snowball, Dean, and Pippy.



Surviving besides her mother is her husband of 11 years, whom she married on Sept. 12, 2007, Dennis J. Canfield, of Auburn Center; her son Angelo Rescigno of Archbald; her three grandchildren: Samantha Rescigno and Angelo "Bud" Rescigno, both of Archbald, and Valya Rescigno of Scranton. "You are my Sunshine, my only Sunshine, you make me happy, when skies are gray. You'll never know dear, how much I Love You, please don't take my Sunshine away." Cheryl is also survived by her brothers: Sean and Rachel Gething of Muncy Valley; Tim Gething of Downingtown; and Ryan Gething of Scranton; her step-mother: Rose Gething of Scranton; her father-in-law: Duane "Buddy" Canfield, Sr. of New Albany; her brothers/sisters-in-law: Duane Canfield, Jr. of Lake Winola; Nikki and Don Marsh of Trucksville; Kim and Mark Grimm of Wyalusing; and Stacy and Kevin Swain of Wyalusing; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her father, Cheryl was preceded in death by two brothers: James "Jimmy" Gething and Edward Gething.



Memorial services for Cheryl will be held on Friday, July 12 at 3 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA. Interment will be at the convenience of her family. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.



Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 10, 2019