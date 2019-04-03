Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE EMMERICH. View Sign

CHRISTINE EMMERICH



Mar. 27, 2019



Christine 'Christel' Emmerich, 89, of Springville, died on Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock where she was rehabbing from a recent hospital stay.



Christine was born in Bad Godesberg, Germany.



In June 1952, she and her husband, Rudolf H. 'Rudi' Emmerich and their 9-month-old son emigrated to America. With no jobs and no place to live they came to Chicago, Ill., to pursue their version of the 'American Dream.'



Within a short time they were both gainfully employed: she as a seamstress, and Rudi as a bookkeeper. She later found work as a furrier and eventually started her own business altering and repairing fur and leather coats.



She and Rudi moved to Beverly Hills, Fla., where they built their 'dream house.' She lived in Beverly Hills until April 2017 when she came to live with her son and daughter-in-law in Springville.



Christine and Rudi were very active in the German-American Social Club of Beverly Hills for almost 25 years. They met some of their closest friends in the club and had a very active social life. She enjoyed travel and especially cruising. She was an elegant woman who would not be seen in public without proper attire complete with jewelry. She was fun loving and always moved fast.



In addition to her husband, Christine was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Schmitz; sister, Resi Schwingen; brother-in-law, Bernard Schwingen; and sister-in-law, Katie Kreutzer.



Survivors include; son, Eric Emmerich and his wife Robin, of Springville; grandson Tyler D. Emmerich and his wife Irina of Springville; and granddaughter Devon Christine Pluchino and husband Mark of Marlborough, Mass.; great grandchildren: Elise Mae and Ava Christine Emmerich. Her special nieces were Dagmar Jaeger in Bonn, Germany, Monika Hubbel of Bonn, Germany, Janet Kelly of Ottawa, Canada, Kim Pirhonen of Burlington, Ontario, Helen Cameron of Chicago Ill., and Anna Maria Kreuzer of Michigan City, Ind.; and nephew Wilhelm Kreuzer of Naperville, Ill. Also surviving is brother-in-law Willie Kreuzer of Michigan City, Ind.; and her very close cousin Annemie Emmerich of Burlington, Ontario.



Memorial services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



A note of thanks to the staff at the Gardens and especially to Physical Therapist extraordinaire, Noel McFadden, who's kindness will not be forgotten.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming County Active Adult Center where she enjoyed playing cards, shuffleboard and socializing with members



Cremation arrangements entrusted to Harding-Litwin Funeral Home

