Christopher Carlton Colombo, 59, of Nicholson, died Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice in Scranton.
Born in Commack, Long Island, N.Y., he is the son of Robert Colombo and the late Elizabeth Melin Colombo.
He was formerly employed as a machinist.
Christopher is survived by a daughter, Brook Colombo; a son, C. Dillon Colombo; and four siblings.
A memorial celebration will be at a date to announced.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020