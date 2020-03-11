Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER COLOMBO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER COLOMBO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTOPHER COLOMBO Obituary
Christopher Carlton Colombo, 59, of Nicholson, died Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice in Scranton.

Born in Commack, Long Island, N.Y., he is the son of Robert Colombo and the late Elizabeth Melin Colombo.

He was formerly employed as a machinist.

Christopher is survived by a daughter, Brook Colombo; a son, C. Dillon Colombo; and four siblings.

A memorial celebration will be at a date to announced.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTOPHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -