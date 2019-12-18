Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CINDY WARBURTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CINDY WARBURTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CINDY WARBURTON Obituary
Cindy Lavone Warburton, 48, of Tunkhannock, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a couragous battle with cancer.

She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., the daughter of Albert and Louisa Terry Rodriguez Sr. of Pleasant Mount.

Cindy was a member of the Herrick Center Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Forest City Regional High School, class of 1989, and she attended Keystone College, where she earned her associate and bachelor's degrees in accounting. She was also currently pursuing her Master in Business Administration. Cindy was employed in the accounting department at UPS, Taylor. She was previously employed in the administration department at Keystone College and at McGrail Merkel Quinn & Associates, Scranton.

Cindy was an avid hiker who enjoyed the outdoors. She was volunteer at the Endless Mountains Nature Center. She enjoyed making arts and crafts and she loved to go shopping.

Also surviving are a son, Jacob Warburton, at home; her former husband, Peter Warburton of Tunkhannock; three siblings: Brandy Price and husband Micah of Thompson, Albert Rodriguez Jr. of Pleasant Mount, and Elaina Rodriguez of Pleasant Mount; five nieces and nephews: Owen and Austin Price, Madison and Benny Rodriguez, and Kasen Rodriguez; paternal grandparents: Emil and Marina Rodriguez of Florida; her mother-in-law, Ruth Warburton; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Benny and Joan Terry.

The funeral will be Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Herrick Center Baptist Church, 16006 State Route 374, Herrick Center. Spring interment will be in Meyers Cemetery, Herrick Township. Friends may call on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. until service time. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit brennanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CINDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -