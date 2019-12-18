|
Cindy Lavone Warburton, 48, of Tunkhannock, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a couragous battle with cancer.
She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., the daughter of Albert and Louisa Terry Rodriguez Sr. of Pleasant Mount.
Cindy was a member of the Herrick Center Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Forest City Regional High School, class of 1989, and she attended Keystone College, where she earned her associate and bachelor's degrees in accounting. She was also currently pursuing her Master in Business Administration. Cindy was employed in the accounting department at UPS, Taylor. She was previously employed in the administration department at Keystone College and at McGrail Merkel Quinn & Associates, Scranton.
Cindy was an avid hiker who enjoyed the outdoors. She was volunteer at the Endless Mountains Nature Center. She enjoyed making arts and crafts and she loved to go shopping.
Also surviving are a son, Jacob Warburton, at home; her former husband, Peter Warburton of Tunkhannock; three siblings: Brandy Price and husband Micah of Thompson, Albert Rodriguez Jr. of Pleasant Mount, and Elaina Rodriguez of Pleasant Mount; five nieces and nephews: Owen and Austin Price, Madison and Benny Rodriguez, and Kasen Rodriguez; paternal grandparents: Emil and Marina Rodriguez of Florida; her mother-in-law, Ruth Warburton; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Benny and Joan Terry.
The funeral will be Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Herrick Center Baptist Church, 16006 State Route 374, Herrick Center. Spring interment will be in Meyers Cemetery, Herrick Township. Friends may call on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. until service time. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
For directions or to send online condolences, visit brennanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019