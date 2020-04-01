|
Clarence E. 'Weed' Russell 77, of Tunkhannock, passed away at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Weed was born in Bainbridge, N.Y. on Sept. 28, 1942, and was the son of the late Genevieve and Clarence Russell.
He graduated from Unadilla High School, class of 1960 and Cornell University with a degree in civil engineering. He also served two years in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of E5.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, the former Carol Figel; son Steven of Massachusetts; daughter Michelle Parks and husband Michael of South Carolina; granddaughters: Madeleine and Zoey of South Carolina; and sisters: Janet DeSimone of Newton, Mass., and Nancy Russell of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Due to recent health concerns, a memorial service will not be held at this time. For online condolences please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020