Clayton A. 'Murph' McGavin, 83, of Cogan Station, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Deanna M. (Way) McGavin.
Born April 29, 1936, in Towanda, he was a son of the late Arthur A. and Harriet L. (LaFrance) McGavin.
Murph was a 1954 graduate of Meshoppen High School. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Following his military service, Murph went on to work for various bottling companies including Hurr's Dairy, and then later retired from the former Bethlehem Steel.
He was a member of the Ten Point Hunting Club, VFW Post #7863, Duboistown, the Newberry Independent Club, the NRA, the Tin Can Sailors, and was the purveyor of Murph's Nuts.
Murph served as a former deputy fish warden and loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, cooking, and was an avid hunting license collector. He enjoyed sharing this love of the outdoors and the Williamsport Crosscutters with his three beloved grandchildren, who called him, 'Grampy.' He also enjoyed spending time with his numerous friends and will be missed for his great sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son Michael M. McGavin of South Williamsport; a daughter Ann Marie 'Annie' Pierce (Willie), of Canal Winchester, Ohio; three grandchildren: Kristen Pierce of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Scott Pierce, of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and Grace Pierce of Canal Winchester, Ohio; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews, as well as many beloved friends.
In addition to his parents, Murph was preceded in death by his only sibling Raymond McGavin and his beloved basset hound, Homer.
A visitation to honor the life of Murph will be held 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.
Memorial contributions in Clayton's name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, or to the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County, P.O. Box 3232, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019