Obituary Guest Book View Sign

COLIN SCHAEFER



Mar. 29, 2019



Colin Jacob Schaefer, 24, of Lake Winola, passed away after an accident on March 29, 2019.



Born in Tunkhannock on Dec. 27, 1994, he was the son of Bobbi (Michael) Phillips of Tunkhannock, and Eric (Lois) Schaefer of Mehoopany.



Colin was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School, Class of 2013. His infectious smile, laugh, and personality with be deeply remembered by so many. He was passionate about quad and bike racing, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working on his vehicles, especially his Ford Powerstoke Diesel. Colin had a job that he absolutely loved operating his tow truck, "the Goblin," for VPR Motors of Wilkes-Barre. He cherished spending quality time with his family and friends; and most importantly with his best friend, partner in crime, and side kick, his dog Duke.



In addition to his parents, Colin is survived by his grandparents: Don and Mary Lou Schaefer of Tunkhannock, and Patricia (Tim) Allen of Canton; siblings: Dale Kitchnefsky, Angela (Brian) Richards, Devin (Becca) Schaefer, Donna Tunstall, Stefan Schlachter, and Autumn Schlachter; nephews: Daegan and Coburn Richards, and Jason Gumble; goddaughter, Addalyn Deininger; several cherished aunts, great-aunts, uncles, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.



Colin was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Kenneth Pratt; and uncles: G. Jeff Schaefer, and Daniel Drake.



Family and friends are invited to attend Colin's celebration of life which will be held on April 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



Colin was a lover of animals; please consider a memorial donation in his honor to a no-kill pet shelter.

COLIN SCHAEFERMar. 29, 2019Colin Jacob Schaefer, 24, of Lake Winola, passed away after an accident on March 29, 2019.Born in Tunkhannock on Dec. 27, 1994, he was the son of Bobbi (Michael) Phillips of Tunkhannock, and Eric (Lois) Schaefer of Mehoopany.Colin was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School, Class of 2013. His infectious smile, laugh, and personality with be deeply remembered by so many. He was passionate about quad and bike racing, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working on his vehicles, especially his Ford Powerstoke Diesel. Colin had a job that he absolutely loved operating his tow truck, "the Goblin," for VPR Motors of Wilkes-Barre. He cherished spending quality time with his family and friends; and most importantly with his best friend, partner in crime, and side kick, his dog Duke.In addition to his parents, Colin is survived by his grandparents: Don and Mary Lou Schaefer of Tunkhannock, and Patricia (Tim) Allen of Canton; siblings: Dale Kitchnefsky, Angela (Brian) Richards, Devin (Becca) Schaefer, Donna Tunstall, Stefan Schlachter, and Autumn Schlachter; nephews: Daegan and Coburn Richards, and Jason Gumble; goddaughter, Addalyn Deininger; several cherished aunts, great-aunts, uncles, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.Colin was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Kenneth Pratt; and uncles: G. Jeff Schaefer, and Daniel Drake.Family and friends are invited to attend Colin's celebration of life which will be held on April 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.Colin was a lover of animals; please consider a memorial donation in his honor to a no-kill pet shelter. Funeral Home Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

570-836-3321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Wyoming County Examiner Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close