COLIN SCHAEFER
Mar. 29, 2019
Colin Jacob Schaefer, 24, of Lake Winola, passed away after an accident on March 29, 2019.
Born in Tunkhannock on Dec. 27, 1994, he was the son of Bobbi (Michael) Phillips of Tunkhannock, and Eric (Lois) Schaefer of Mehoopany.
Colin was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School, Class of 2013. His infectious smile, laugh, and personality with be deeply remembered by so many. He was passionate about quad and bike racing, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working on his vehicles, especially his Ford Powerstoke Diesel. Colin had a job that he absolutely loved operating his tow truck, "the Goblin," for VPR Motors of Wilkes-Barre. He cherished spending quality time with his family and friends; and most importantly with his best friend, partner in crime, and side kick, his dog Duke.
In addition to his parents, Colin is survived by his grandparents: Don and Mary Lou Schaefer of Tunkhannock, and Patricia (Tim) Allen of Canton; siblings: Dale Kitchnefsky, Angela (Brian) Richards, Devin (Becca) Schaefer, Donna Tunstall, Stefan Schlachter, and Autumn Schlachter; nephews: Daegan and Coburn Richards, and Jason Gumble; goddaughter, Addalyn Deininger; several cherished aunts, great-aunts, uncles, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.
Colin was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Kenneth Pratt; and uncles: G. Jeff Schaefer, and Daniel Drake.
Family and friends are invited to attend Colin's celebration of life which will be held on April 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Colin was a lover of animals; please consider a memorial donation in his honor to a no-kill pet shelter.
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019