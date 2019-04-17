CORNELIS DEJONG
|
Apr. 10, 2019
Cornelis 'Casey' deJong, 77, of Retta, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 10, 2019.
Casey was born to Roelof and Aartje deJong at the family farm in the Netherlands on Aug. 26, 1941.
His love of farming began at an early age. At age 9, he went to neighboring farms to work and learn how to milk. He graduated high school and applied for sponsorship to come to America where he dreamed of owning his own farm. While waiting to be approved for his sponsorship, he attended bakery school and worked as a baker/delivery man and also worked as a milk tester. After his approval, he traveled to Indiana and lived with a distant cousin to work on his sponsor's dairy farm. Staying true to his character, he taught himself to read, write and speak English. After three years, he moved to northern New Jersey where he rented a farm and met and married his wife Merry.
In 1972, he became a citizen of the United States. A year later his dream came true when he found and bought a farm in Pennsylvania where he resided for 46 years. He loved his cows and working on his farm. With his incredible work ethic along with his natural ability as a dairyman, he propelled himself to be an accomplished farmer receiving several awards from the DHIA for high production and butterfat and the Surge Ten Ton Club.
In 1987, due to a government buyout program he sadly sold his herd. After that, he continued in the farm business by working at Sire Power/Select Sires for 15 years. Since his retirement, he has been raising and selling heifers at his farm.
Casey loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in their activities. He loved taking walks, playing horseshoes, bowling, playing cards, games and watching sports.
He was straight to the point and had a positive attitude. He will be remembered for his fun loving personality, competitive nature, his willingness to help others, his Dutch accent and that infectious smile. He was a true 'Dutchman.'
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Merry; two daughters: Vicky and Philip Szalach, and Julie and Derek Dibble; three grandchildren: Laura and Lindsey Szalach and Gehrig Dibble. Casey is also survived by his sister, Annigje v/d Berg and husband Geert; and several nieces and nephews here and in the Netherlands.
In addition to his parents, Casey was predeceased by his brothers: John, Romke and Harm deJong.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hidden Creek Winery, Carter Road, Laceyville.
Donations may be made in Casey's name to the following: Fox Chase Cancer Center Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111, or to Temple University Hospital, c/o Cardiac Dept. Jeanes Hospital , P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182 -7651.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St. PO Box 32
Laceyville, PA 18623
(570) 869-1232
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019