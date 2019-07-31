Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
CRAIG LANE

Craig S. Lane, 69, of Tunkhannock, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Paula Smith-Lane.

Born in Meshoppen on Oct. 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Roger and Esther Strickland Lane.

He was a 1967 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and retired from Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany.

He was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Tunkhannock.

In addition to his wife, Craig is survived by sons: Renin Broody, and Jeremy Broody; grandson, Ryden Broody; daughters, Kim Lilleskare and husband Derek, Holly Baughman, and Linsey Southworth and husband Jeff; brothers: Dale, and Loren Lane; sister, Gilda Lane; grandchildren, Leksea Lilleskare, Page Baughman, Riley Baughman, Lane Southworth, and Cale Southworth, Kelsea Lilleskare, Joselynn Lilleskare, and Baron Likkeskare.

Craig was preceded in death by his brother, Neil Lane.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 31, 2019
