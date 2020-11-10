|
Dana Ernest Race, 88 of Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at The Gardens at Tunkhannock.
He was born in Vernon on July 15, 1932, and was the son of the late Charles and Ida Cook Race.
Dana attended Dallas School District. He was a milkman for Kingston and Orange Dairy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, he worked for Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany, retiring after 27 years.
He was a member of Northmoreland Baptist Church, Centermoreland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Race; brothers: Elmer, Olin, Melvin, and Sam; and great-grandson, Noah James Theurer.
Dana is survived by his sons: Tom Race of Falls, and Dana J. Race and wife Karen of Berwick; daughters: Caroline Wintermut and husband Steve of Mehoopany, Elaine Drumm and husband Phil of Salcha, Alaska, and Linda Smith and husband Bill of Tunkhannock; brothers: Walter, Daniel, George, and Jake Race; grandchildren: David, James, Danny, Sharon, Gary, Christine, Joey, Nancy, Violet, Matthew, Amber, Alisha, Sara, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren: Elias, Elijah, Aliyah, Lydia, Caleb, Levi, Henry, Cody, Catalina, Dominic, Ethan, Hazel, and Kira.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastors Kurt Seboe and James Howell officiating.
Interment was in Memorial Shrine Park, Franklin Township.
Memorial donations in Dana's name can be made to WPEL Radio, 251 High St., Montrose PA 18801; CEF of Wyoming and Sullivan Counties, 11 Wyoming Ave., P.O. Box 73, Tunkhannock, PA 18657; or Northmoreland Baptist Church, 21 Ripplebrook Rd., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.