Daniel was born on Dec. 13, 1974 at Tyler Hospital in Tunkhannock. He was the youngest child of Dr. Maurice W. Hunting and Florence L. Hunting. He graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1993. He attended Alabama State University in Tuscaloosa. He passed away at his home in Tacoma, Wash. on Aug. 29, 2020.
Daniel was a member of IBEW local 76 and worked as a union electrician in Washington state, but was also well known for his culinary skills. His cheesecakes were simply delectable.
Daniel is survived by brothers: Wayne of Dalton, and David of Ravenna, Ohio; a sister Brenda of Dalton; and several nieces and nephews. Daniel will be laid to rest with his parents at Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock at the convenience of his family.