Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
DANIEL REYNOLDS

DANIEL REYNOLDS Obituary
Daniel L. Reynolds, 60, of Mehoopany, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Karen E. Patton Reynolds.

Born in Scranton on Sept. 28, 1959, he was the son of the late Floyd and Della Thompson Reynolds.

Dan was a 1977 graduate of Tunkhannock Area and served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was an avid hunter, motorcyclist, enjoyed golfing and working on cars.

In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived by a daughter, Taylor Calhoon; and numerous brothers, sisters, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73, W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019
