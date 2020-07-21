|
Daniel James Swenson, 54, of Tunkhannock, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16 at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Danny was born June 27, 1966, in Tunkhannock, son of the late Romayne J. Swenson and Shirly L. Castner-
Swenson.
He is also predeceased by his brother, Gerald Byrnes and sister, Lorraine
Swenson.
Danny is survived by his daughter, Abbigail Swenson and granddaughter Elliora Leigh Ruth Burns, both of North Carolina; brothers: David (Kim) Byrnes of Tunkhannock, Joseph Swenson (Lynda) of New York and Tunkhannock, Scott (Deborah) Swenson of Tunkhannock, and Steven (Tammy) Swenson of Tunkhannock.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Joshua Franklin, Erica Swenson, Brady Glass, Jenna Glass, Devin Byrnes, Madison Swenson, Rachel Swenson, and Scottie Swenson; and many cousins.
In his earlier days, Daniel spent his childhood on the family's dairy farm, which he enjoyed very much. As a young man, he had aspirations of owning and operating his own farm one day. He could often be found riding his motorcycle around the neighborhood. Danny could always be seen tending to his truck or tractor, making improvements on them whenever possible.
Danny continued his farming aspirations, right up until his last day. He would always be the one cracking a joke and trying to get people to smile and laugh.
Family and friends are invited to attend Danny's graveside service which will be held on Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. from Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Those of you who may wish to attend Danny's funeral service but are unable to can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 1 p.m. on Friday at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Daniel J. Swenson's tribute page.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.