David Roy Fillebrown, 71, of Crystal River, Fla. (formerly Tunkhannock) died unexpectedly May 7, 2020.
Born on Nov. 5, 1948, in Summerville, N.J., he was the son of the late James and Marion Fillebrown.
After graduating from Phillipsburg High School in 1967, Dave served four years in the U.S. Army and spent two years in Korea. He achieved the rank of SP5, being awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), and Expert Rifleman Badge.
Dave's love for the open road compelled him to choose to be a truck driver for most of his adult life. He worked for Bolus Freight System for nearly 30 years.
When he retired, he and his lifelong partner of 31 years and fiance Kay spent their winters in Florida. In the summers, still wanting to drive truck, he worked for SGFS (Meshoppen Stone), driving water truck.
Dave could often be seen tinkering in the garage or in the yard, keeping busy. His sense of humor and giving nature will definitely be missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his fiance Kay Earls; his brothers: Scott, James, Robert, John, Jesse; a sister Lillian; and children: David Fillebrown and partner Tanya, Tina Arnold and partner Les, Terri Lateer and husband John, Julie Fillebrown, Kristy Fitting and husband Matt, and Eric Earls. Dave was also the beloved pop-pops to 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Family and friends may join a celebration of his life at Stonehedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock on July 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at Overfield Cemetery, Meshoppen, following the celebration at 5:30 p.m.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 30, 2020