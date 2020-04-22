|
|
David John Opet, 77, of Tunkhannock Township, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
David was born in Wilkes-Barre, the second of three children to the late John and Anna Kotzer Opet.
He was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School Class of 1962. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a member of the 3rd Brigade, U.S. Army Training Center – Armor stationed at Fort Knox, Ky.
Throughout his life, David had several successful and varied careers, including as an officer with the Ashley Police Department, a park ranger at Tobyhanna and Gouldsboro State Parks and a longtime employee of Bendix/AlliedSignal Aerospace.
David was a skilled craftsman with many talents, from woodworking, construction to automotive restoration. In his later years one of his greatest hobbies was the total restoration of a 1949 Ford pickup. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many summers camping with his family in the Poconos and Adirondacks.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, the former Gloria Jean Nartowicz, in 2017.
Surviving are his three children: David of Madison Township, Robert of Tunkhannock Township, and John of Glenside; sisters: Elaine Iwaniw of Portsmouth, Va., and Karen Raykovitz of Wilkes-Barre; as well as three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He also left behind his beloved dog, Buddy.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020