Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID SECHRIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID SECHRIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID SECHRIST Obituary
David Philip Sechrist Sr., 85, of Tunkhannock, died Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at the Abington Manor.

He was born in Fleetville on March 10, 1934. He was the son of the late David Lauren and Ruth Owens Sechrist.

David was a graduate of the 1952 class of the Tunkhannock High School and served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was married to the late former Barbara Pribble for 52 years.

David owned and operated Sechrist Heating and Plumbing and was also a well-known farrier (blacksmith). David enjoyed meeting his friends at the Beagle for breakfast. He enjoyed spending time with horses and was a member of the 4-H.

He is survived by two sons: David Jr. and his wife Denise of Tunkhannock, and William of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren: Regina Sutton, Nichole Garinger and her husband Conrad, Jeremiah Sechrist and fiancé Jessy Dunn, Elizabeth Deininger and her husband Steven, Alex Sechrist, Cooper Sechrist and Jeffrey Sechrist; a gaggle of great-grandchildren; brothers John and wife Shirley Sechrist of Florida, Alan and wife Nancy Sechrist of Lancaster, and Lauren Sechrist and partner Bob, of Phoenixville.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Sechrist.

Memorial services will be held Friday, July 19, at the Harding-Litwin Funeral home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Ernie King officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming County 4-H Fund, 71 Hollowcrest Rd., Suite 2, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now