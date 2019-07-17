David Philip Sechrist Sr., 85, of Tunkhannock, died Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at the Abington Manor.



He was born in Fleetville on March 10, 1934. He was the son of the late David Lauren and Ruth Owens Sechrist.



David was a graduate of the 1952 class of the Tunkhannock High School and served his country in the United States Air Force.



He was married to the late former Barbara Pribble for 52 years.



David owned and operated Sechrist Heating and Plumbing and was also a well-known farrier (blacksmith). David enjoyed meeting his friends at the Beagle for breakfast. He enjoyed spending time with horses and was a member of the 4-H.



He is survived by two sons: David Jr. and his wife Denise of Tunkhannock, and William of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren: Regina Sutton, Nichole Garinger and her husband Conrad, Jeremiah Sechrist and fiancé Jessy Dunn, Elizabeth Deininger and her husband Steven, Alex Sechrist, Cooper Sechrist and Jeffrey Sechrist; a gaggle of great-grandchildren; brothers John and wife Shirley Sechrist of Florida, Alan and wife Nancy Sechrist of Lancaster, and Lauren Sechrist and partner Bob, of Phoenixville.



In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Sechrist.



Memorial services will be held Friday, July 19, at the Harding-Litwin Funeral home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Ernie King officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming County 4-H Fund, 71 Hollowcrest Rd., Suite 2, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



For online condolences and directions, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019