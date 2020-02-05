Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
For more information about
DAVID SETSER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID SETSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID SETSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID SETSER Obituary
David L. Setser, 73, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia M. (Little) Setser, of 52 years.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1946, in Montrose, to the late Laverne I. and Marion E. (Blaisure) Setser.

Also surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Diana Setser of Sammamish, Wash.; daughter and significant other, Jennifer Portas and Ty McNeer of Bowie, Md.; three grandchildren: Frederick and Anna Setser, and Athena Portas; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Charlene and John Tewksbury of South Auburn, Dawn and Ronnie Romain of Johnson City, N.Y., Connie and Frank Reimbold of Galena, Md., and Debra and Tom Honeyford of Montrose; uncle and aunt, Dick and Nancy Blaisure of Fort Myers, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

David joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school, and served 20 years, including during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for 23 years as a civilian contractor for Honeywell at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. While there, he worked on the Hubble telescope.

After his retirement from Honeywell, David and his wife moved to Tunkhannock where they have lived for the past 10 years. He was a member of the American Legion Gardner-Warner Post #154, and Ayres-Stone Post 5642. David was an avid reader of history, as well as technical books.

Calling hours were Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose; followed by a veteran service at the South Montrose Cemetery.

Donations in David's memory can be made to a local library.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -