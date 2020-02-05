|
|
David L. Setser, 73, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia M. (Little) Setser, of 52 years.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1946, in Montrose, to the late Laverne I. and Marion E. (Blaisure) Setser.
Also surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Diana Setser of Sammamish, Wash.; daughter and significant other, Jennifer Portas and Ty McNeer of Bowie, Md.; three grandchildren: Frederick and Anna Setser, and Athena Portas; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Charlene and John Tewksbury of South Auburn, Dawn and Ronnie Romain of Johnson City, N.Y., Connie and Frank Reimbold of Galena, Md., and Debra and Tom Honeyford of Montrose; uncle and aunt, Dick and Nancy Blaisure of Fort Myers, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school, and served 20 years, including during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for 23 years as a civilian contractor for Honeywell at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. While there, he worked on the Hubble telescope.
After his retirement from Honeywell, David and his wife moved to Tunkhannock where they have lived for the past 10 years. He was a member of the American Legion Gardner-Warner Post #154, and Ayres-Stone Post 5642. David was an avid reader of history, as well as technical books.
Calling hours were Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose; followed by a veteran service at the South Montrose Cemetery.
Donations in David's memory can be made to a local library.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020