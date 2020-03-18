|
David Thomas Stevens, 65, of Tunkhannock, passed away unexpectedly while working in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020.
David was born on Oct. 28, 1954, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late William Thomas Stevens who passed away on Feb. 3, 1983, and the late Ruth Gladson Stevens, who passed away on May 3, 2006.
Growing up in Ohio, David attended school in his home state of Ohio. Most of his life David was employed as a professional truck driver, for more than 28 years. He started driving for J.B. Hunt Trucking, driving for them for four years. For the last 24 years, David was employed by Pohl Transportation of Versailles, Ohio. He loved his job, especially the traveling all over the country.
While driving, he spent many hours, conversing with many close friends and colleagues on the CB Radio. In his spare time, he loved being around his family and many friends. For over the last 30 years, he was very proud of his sobriety.
David is survived by the long time companion and fiancé, Janet Brown, with whom he lived with in Tunkhannock. He is also survived by his siblings: James Stevens of Florida, Geneva Hill of St. Clair, Mo.; William Sizemore of Grayson, Ky.; and Mary Kucharski, Martha Saylor and Faye Sekardi, all of Dayton, Ohio; and Moses Stevens, also of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Glenn Manning who passed away in 2004.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Dayton, Ohio, at a later date. Interment will be in David's Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main Street, Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020