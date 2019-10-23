|
Debby Clark, 58, of Tunkhannock, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Allied Hospice. She was the widow of David Clark, who died in 1993.
Born in Syracuse, daughter of the late John Henderson and Nancy Stark, she was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School.
A loving mother who adored her grandchildren, she enjoyed family gatherings and cooking for the holidays. Debby had an affection for otters and Dunkin' Donuts coffee. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are a son, Scott; daughters: Meghann Clark and Hayleigh Paro; grandchildren: Ashton and Adalyn O'Neill; and niece, Hillarey Kleeb.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Henderson.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019