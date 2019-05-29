Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St. PO Box 32
Laceyville, PA 18623
(570) 869-1232
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH BEVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH BEVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DEBORAH BEVAN Obituary
Deborah Rose Bevan, 60, of Laceyville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, at her home.

Born in Philadelphia on July 15, 1958, Deborah Rose Bevan was a warm personality wrapped in dimples.

When Deb wasn't sewing, gardening, reading a book, or stashing bags of licorice shoe laces in her car, she was cherished by her husband, Edward, sharing 45 years together with the equivalent of many lifetimes of love.

Her family stuck together like her favorite Dots candy, having three sisters and one brother, sharing many days huddled around their parents' dining room table.

She was a mother of three and had six grandchildren with one on the way. We will always remember the days of apple pickings, the best school lunches, late night phone calls, and her endless supply of support, direction, and advice.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.

Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.

You were all of the legs of our family tripod. We will miss you.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now