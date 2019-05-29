Deborah Rose Bevan, 60, of Laceyville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, at her home.



Born in Philadelphia on July 15, 1958, Deborah Rose Bevan was a warm personality wrapped in dimples.



When Deb wasn't sewing, gardening, reading a book, or stashing bags of licorice shoe laces in her car, she was cherished by her husband, Edward, sharing 45 years together with the equivalent of many lifetimes of love.



Her family stuck together like her favorite Dots candy, having three sisters and one brother, sharing many days huddled around their parents' dining room table.



She was a mother of three and had six grandchildren with one on the way. We will always remember the days of apple pickings, the best school lunches, late night phone calls, and her endless supply of support, direction, and advice.



A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.



You were all of the legs of our family tripod. We will miss you. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019