DEBRA DUNLAP


1953 - 2020
DEBRA DUNLAP Obituary
Debra Marie Zwart Dunlap, 65, of Florida, died March 27, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband Theodore Dunlap.

Born in West Point, N.Y., on July 18, 1953, she is the daughter of the late Nicholas and Elsie Haff Zwart.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Daniel Heinz and wife Anne, of Nicholson, and Matthew Heinz and wife Wendy, of Nicholson; daughter, Debra Stark and husband Craig of Nicholson; sisters: Ellen Frueh and Cathy May; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Wesley Zwart and Nicholas Zwart Jr.; and sister, Barbara Wadlington.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020
