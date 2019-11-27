|
Delmarwade Rosemergey, of Jermyn, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Jermyn on July 14, 1931, he was the second son of the late James P. Rosemergey Sr. and Mable Nesta Thomas Rosemergey.
He received his elementary education in the two-room public school in Union Dale and graduated from the Jermyn High School, class of 1949. Before attending college, he was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for two years. He was a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, having concentrated his studies in English and history. Through the years he did graduate work at Pennsylvania State University, Bucknell University, Marywood College and at Millersville State University. Mr. Rosemergey taught English at Tunkhannock High School form September of 1956 until his retirement in June of 1996.
Beginning in December of 1957, Mr. Rosemergey served as the secretary-treasurer of the newly formed Wyoming County School Employees' Federal Credit Union for 10 years. In addition to his teaching assignments, he was associated with Tunkhannock High School Student Council as its faculty adviser for 12 years. In 1986, he was invited to be associated with the Tunkhannock Kiwanis Key Club as the faculty adviser, enjoying that challenging and rewarding post until his retirement.
At various times in his professional career, Mr. Rosemergey served as the chairman of the Tunkhannock English Department having integrated and developed not only the honors courses with the cooperation of the Harcourt, Brace and World Publishing Company of New York but also technical programs at Pennsylvania Technical College in Williamsport. In 1967 through 1970 he was a pilot study teacher in Pennsylvania for the development of religious studies for elective literature courses at the junior and senior levels in the public schools.
Based upon his singular initials of 'D.R.,' Mr. Rosemergey's students eventually "conferred" an honorary degree of 'DOC' on their teacher.
During many of his earlier summer vacations, he cooked at a variety of summer camps and also served as a camp counselor. In later summers, he did extensive world traveling, amusingly relating that he had visited the North Pole on the Alaskan side as well as on the Norwegian sides. In his earlier healthier years, he and his beloved dogs were avid daily walkers: (Yes, the Rosemergey's of Union Dale and Jermyn were always surrounded with hunting and prize-showing canines: Beagles, Irish Setters, Labrador Retrievers!)
For many years, Mr. Rosemergey was associated with local churches in Jermyn as well as in Tunkhannock, having served as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, lay reader and church officer. He was a confirmed member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Archbald. As a teenager, Del was a member of the Carbondale DeMolay Chapter and, at the age of 21, he and his late brother, James Jr. became members of the Free and Accepted Masons at Lodge #523 in Jermyn.
He is survived by two brothers: Franklin ('Pete') and his wife Elaine, and Gail W. and his wife Shirley, both of Jermyn.
He was preceded in death by his eldest brother, James P. Rosemergey Jr. of Montrose in February of 1992; his sister-in-law Sarah in May of 2016; and a nephew, James Rosemergey in February of 2015.
Also surviving are eight nieces and one nephew, together with six grandnieces and six grandnephews. Needless to say that scores of Rosemergey and Thomas cousins abound!
A devoted friend and companion of some 40 years, Jean Rae Gilbert, both of Jermyn and Bryn Mawr, challenged and encouraged Del's life and career until her death in December of 2009.
The funeral was Saturday morning, Nov. 23, from St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 436 Main St., Archbald. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.
Friends may choose to donate memorials to their favorite charity.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 27, 2019