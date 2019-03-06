Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delraine M. Harvey. View Sign

DELRAINE HARVEY



Jan. 27, 2019



Delraine M. Harvey, 85, of Little Meadows, formerly of Springville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann Irene (Dawes) Harvey.



He was born in Lemon, on Jan. 30, 1933, to the late Herbert and Leatha (Heavner) Harvey. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann Irene (Dawes) Harvey.



He is also survived by his four children and their spouses: Del A. and Cathy Harvey of Springville, Tina and John Karabin of Meshoppen, Monica and Brian Rockefeller of Little Meadows, and Sandy Harvey of Tunkhannock; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister Joyce Gleason of Dimock; and several nieces and nephews.



He is also predeceased by his siblings: Herb, Walt, Blaine and Jake Harvey, Ruth Kelley and Gussie Warner.



Delraine loved baseball of which he played and coached.He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family first and stood behind the family whatever the need or whatever the time. He enjoyed his motorcycles, snowmobiling, cutting wood and ice fishing. He worked for the U.S. Postal office as a rural route carrier for 28 years. Before being a mail carrier, he and his four brothers worked in their stone quarry. He served in the U.S. Army and he was stationed in Hawaii.



Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Asera Hospice Care, 749 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

